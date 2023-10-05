Cars – Price, Mileage, Specifications

With the Indian automotive market now growing at a rapid rate, a number of carmakers are shifting their primary focus to India and are developing made-for-India products to attract buyers. Many of the carmakers are not only making cars for India but are also focusing on making cars in India. From Maruti to Hyundai, Tata to Mahindra, and Mercedes to Land Rover, we saw multiple brands expanding their made-in-India portfolio in the last few years. If you are in the market to buy a made-in-India car, here is the list of the top 10 vehicles made in India you should not miss.

Tata Harrier

As the flagship SUV of Tata’s range, the Tata Harrier is one of the most formidable rivals to vehicles such as the MG Hector and the Mahindra XUV700 in the Indian market. It is popular for its bold and sophisticated design. To spice up the game, the brand will soon launch an updated version of the Harrier with a new design along with new features and a new dashboard layout.

The engine that powers the brand new Tata Harrier is the same 2.0L turbo diesel engine that is also found in other SUVs such as that of Hector as well as the Compass. This engine is capable of producing 167 horsepower with 350 Nm of torque at its maximum. Customers can opt for a manual gearbox with a 6-speed or an AT gearbox manufactured by Hyundai using this engine.

Mahindra XUV700

As among the top talked-about manufactured in India, the Mahindra aXUV700 remained in high demand for months following its introduction in India. Built on a brand-new monocoque platform, which the company claims is 80% stiffer than the XUV500, the XUV700 is significantly lighter than the previous model and offers incredible performance and dynamic. To enhance the experience, the brand is now offering the SUV with new and stronger engine choices, as well as the latest gearbox choices.

Inside, the brand new Mahindra XUV700 comes with a high-end and luxurious cabin as well as an extensive features list that includes features such as the all-digital 10.25-inch instrument console front seats that are powered with memory function, a rotatory controller for the central monitor, ADRENOX informatics, Sony 12 speaker surround sound technology, Alexa voice assistant and other features. The XUV700 can be purchased in a 5-seat configuration or a 7-seat configuration.

Mahindra Scorpio N

The Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most popular brands on the Indian market. With the introduction of the brand’s newly-designed Scorpio N in the market, the Indian market now has an upgraded SUV that is not just awe-inspiring in reliability and performance. Still, it is far more comfortable and practical than it was before.

The brand new Scorpio N is one of the most affordable ladder-on-frame SUVs manufactured in India and comes with two options for powertrains – 2.0L TGDi petrol and a 2.2L CRDi diesel. While petrol comes using an RWD drivetrain as a standard, Diesel is also available with AWD as well as the regular RWD. The SUV is available with manual and automated gearboxes. This makes it a fantastic option for anyone who is seeking a sturdy and powerful vehicle.

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is priced at an initial price of Rs10.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is the most affordable 4X4 SUV in the country. It’s adored for its muscular and boxy design that allows it to command an impressive presence on the road. With the introduction of the latest generation model, customers now have a functional and practical vehicle that not only looks good but also has a lot of features.

Under the cover, The Thar comes with a 150 bhp 2.0L TGDI turbo petrol motor or a 130 bhp 2.2L CRDi mHawk motor. Both models come with an automatic 4X4 drivetrain and are paired with an automatic or manual gearbox. Buyers may also choose an RWD version of the Thar that comes with a 1.5L CRDe diesel engine as well as the identical 2.0L gasoline engine called TDGi.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

It is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, with waiting times as long as 12 months. It is among the most sought-after compact SUVs available in India currently. It provides an uncomplicated package for customers looking for a reliable, functional, well-equipped vehicle with plenty of features. The latest version of the Brezza not only has an elegant boxy design but also comes with a luxurious cabin that is well-loved by the features that make it comfortable.

The engine under the hood is the latest Brezza available with a 1.5L K15C motor that delivers an output power of 101 bhp and a maximum torque of 136 Nm. The engine comes with two options for gearboxes – one manual 5-speed and the other 6-speed AT. The company also offers the brand new Brazza with a choice of a 1.5L Bi-Fuel CNG engine that is available only with a manual 5-speed gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Jimny brand Jimny is a legend in its own right and has become an acclaimed off-roading vehicle across the world. While the model that is available in the world market has three doors, The version made in India of the SUV was introduced with a five-door design. Don’t be deceived by the smaller dimensions and lighter construction, as the Jimny is always praised for its off-roading skills and the robust mechanical setup that makes it possible to drive anywhere with no problems.

Contrary to rivals such as the Mahindra Thar and the Mahindra Thar, unlike other competitors like the Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is only equipped with a gasoline engine. The 1.5L K15B motor has an estimated horsepower of 103 BHP and 134 Nm of torque maximum. It comes with either a five-speed manual or an AT 6-speed gearbox. Although the Jimny might not provide the best value for money, its off-roading abilities still adore it and is a good option for anyone who is seeking a true 4X4 SUV.

Hyundai Verna

With competition such as those of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City already competing in this segment, The Hyundai Verna has always an array of features, power, and an all-round package for people looking for a comfy and attractive car in India less than 20 lakh. The most recent version of the vehicle, which includes new seating, more choices for powertrains, and an extensive list of features, makes it an obvious choice for anyone looking to buy.

In the engine, the latest Verna comes with a brand-new 147bhp, 1.5L TGDi turbo petrol engine, in addition to a 1.5L naturally-aspirated engine. Both engines do not just have impressive performance but also are adored for their smoothness and refined levels. Naturally, both manual and automatic gearboxes are readily available to customers.