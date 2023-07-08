Understanding the best method to clean your car’s windows is crucial to ensure safe driving. Incorrect cleaning could create ugly streaks, which can cause a problem seeing through your car’s windows, especially in the dark.

Clean car windows are achievable for anyone with the right tools and techniques. By following the steps below to clean your windows, your car’s windows will be sparkling and ready to take on (almost) everything the road throws at them.

Before you begin

Before you wash the windows, you should clean everything else on your vehicle’s interior and exterior. Putting off cleaning the other surfaces until the windows have been cleaned allows dirt and dust particles to settle onto the glass, destroying all your work.

Clear dirt and other debris from the car’s windows on the exterior.

The first step to cleaning your car windows starts by cleaning the exterior of the windows. If leaves, twigs, or other debris are accumulating around or around the windshield’s washers and weather stripping, utilize a vacuum using the hose attachment or your fingers to take them off the trash.

Once the more considerable debris has been removed, use an abrasive or dry cloth to get as much dirt and grime off the windows’ surface as possible. It is essential to complete this step before using glass cleaner. If you fail, you will rub the gunk and pollen on your windows and leave unattractive streaks.

Spray a window at a stretch with window cleaner for your car and clean them with a cotton cloth.

After you’ve cleared the loose debris, pollen, and other grime off the window, spray the automobile glass cleaning spray on the window; make sure only to spray just one area at a go to ensure that the cleaner does not drip through or get dry before you’ve had an opportunity to clean the window. Only spray what is necessary to avoid streaks.

Utilize a microfiber towel and a small amount of elbow grease to clean each window following spraying. Utilize an up-and-down motion as you scrub; rubbing in circles tends to leave streaks. If you encounter difficult-to-remove stains, like dead bugs or bird droppings, You may need to use more force when you rub. Spraying the area directly while letting it rest for a few minutes before wiping may help eliminate the gunk.

If you notice any tiny cracks or chips you initially thought were just stains, a Repair kit for your windshield will help reduce what appears to be a crack and shield your windshield from further damage.

Polish the windows using an absorbent cloth.

Then, take a dirty, dry microfiber towel. Utilize the cloth to buff the finish by rubbing it over the window to eliminate any leftover clean-up solution or dirt. It will ensure that the window outside is spotless and streak-free.

You can also use an alternative window squeegee to accomplish this step. But unless you’ve already achieved a perfect squeegee, this method could cause streaks to your windows. This can cause frustration when you are working compared to using the microfiber.

Clean the interior windows with a moist microfiber cloth.

The most effective method to clean the inside of your car windows is to follow the same procedure as the previous method of cleaning the exterior windows. Start with a clean, dry cloth to clean the insides of every window. Utilize the same up-and-down motion as you did to wash the outside of your windows.

It’s attractive to make a straight cut to clean the window. However, you should take this step seriously. It assists in removing the dust and debris that build up on the interior of car windows and prevents streaks from appearing.

Apply car windshield cleaner onto microfiber cloths and work from bottom to top to wash every window.

Use your window cleaner to spray and DIY window cleaner on a clean microfiber cloth (somewhat instead of directly on your windows). You’ll only require a few sprays per minute, but too much neater may result in streaks. The most effective method to clean the window is with an ammonia-free cleaner. Ammonia-based cleaners emit harmful fumes and may cause harm to other surfaces within your car’s interior, for instance, the dashboard.

After applying the cloth with window cleaner from your car, Start with the highest point of every window, and move down towards the lower part of each window. If you are cleaning your front windshield and want to reach it, the corners at the top and bottom are challenging. An extended window cleaner tool can assist you in getting these corners.

Use a clean microfiber cloth to dry your windows.

Utilizing a clean microfiber cloth, Dry the glass. Starting from the top and working down is the most effective method to get an original finish. You should repeat the steps described above in case any dirt or gunk remains on your windows.

Final Thoughts

With the right tools and a small amount more time, your car’s windows are a job that most homeowners can accomplish at home. Once you’ve learned how to remove streaks from car windows without lines, there’s a way to let your car’s glass shine and sparkle any time you’d like. Be sure to use a glass cleaner for cars free of ammonia since ammonia emits toxic fumes, which can cause damage to leather, vinyl rubber, and surfaces inside the car’s interior.