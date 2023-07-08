Cool cars for p platers

Selecting the right car for your first drive is essential. The facts are frightening P-platers make up the highest risk group in terms of crashes on the roads, particularly during the initial six months.

One of the parents’ most significant errors is presenting their child with a hefty car price for their first. If the P-platers are likely to cause an accident, encouraging the purchase of a vehicle that is less expensive and has fewer safety features is not recommended.

Of course, budget is an issue, so it is essential to find the safest vehicle you and your child can afford. The advantages of buying a brand-new car include improved safety features, modern design, technology-driven features like crumple zones, and other technology created to reduce distractions. This is something that older used cars don’t include.

There are plenty of choices depending on your budget and preference. We took four top city cars for P-Platers to the Driver Dynamics training day to allow a group of teens and their parents to take the wheel and share their thoughts with us.

The CA team departed for Quakers Hill. While driving along the motorway, our group consisted of Kia Rio S, Suzuki Swift Navigator, Suzuki Swift Navigator Mazda 2 Maxx Sport, and Fiat 500 Lounge.

Each vehicle was chosen for a particular motive that would make it stand out from the rest of the field. However, to maintain a level playing field, the cars were all automated, and all came with an anti-lock brake system (ABS), electronic stability controls (ESC), and a five-star safety rating. With budgets in mind, the models are readily available for entry-level versions for less than $20,000.

Kia Rio S Kia Rio S has an excellent warranty and is among the most affordable models. Its Suzuki Swift GL Navigator has a standard sat-nav feature and additional safety features like knee airbags. Its Mazda 2 Maxx Sport is among this class’s most sought-after model cars and is sporty in its design. It. Its Fiat 500 Lounge is stylish and has a distinct interior design, and, in its base version, it’s one of the least expensive small vehicles.

Our testers for our volunteer program were 17-year-old Red P-plater Josh Morgan and his dad Cameron and dad Steve, 16-year-old l-plater Luke Bleasdale and his father Ian, 16-year-old L plater Jacob Jeskie and dad Steve and 19-year old green P-plater Anita Iscru.

After we rounded up our four guinea pigs, we allowed them and their respective co-drivers to go at the vehicles.

The Rio was among the most popular cars in the group we tested due to its spaciousness (despite having a three-door version) and its ergonomics, visibility, and design. The parents of one, Steve, were impressed.

Until the close of the financial year 2013/14, you can grab Kia Rio S until the end of 2013—Kia Rio S 1.4-litre three-door manual for just $13,490, and $15,490 with the automatic. The Rio offers the best ownership benefits for its class. If you sign on the line, you’ll get five years of unlimited mileage and five years of capped-price service. But it’s not the most cost-effective (though also not the most expensive in this regard) with regards to the consumption of fuel, with the equivalent of 6.3L/100km.

The five-seater was awe-inspiring with its spacious windows, passenger space, and technology. It comes with an MP3-capable CD player, four speakers with virtual surround sound, USB with iPod connectivity and steering audio controls on the wheel, and Bluetooth connectivity, and it was the only car equipped with speed-dependent volume controls (SDVC). This feature can increase the music volume when the speed of vehicles increases. And reduce the book when it slows down, reducing the volume control fiddle frequency and making it easier for drivers who aren’t experienced to focus on the road and their hands on the steering wheel.

Its Swift Swift has also been a favorite among our younger drivers. It was also Anita’s favorite car. She particularly enjoyed its roominess and features.

“It’s got a touchscreen, it’s got voice control, it’s got ABS brakes and it’s pretty spacious compared to the other cars,” she added. “I wouldn’t mind to start off with this.”

Josh loved the way he felt when he was in the driver’s seat.

“Plenty of room, very comfortable inside and a good view of the road,” the driver said.

It is equipped with seven airbags. This includes the driver’s knee airbag, a voice-command system, a 6.1-inch touchscreen to run the sat-nav system, Bluetooth audio streaming, and MP3 capability, a CD player, and four speakers. Plus, the cruise control.

Suzuki has a warranty of three years and 100,000km and claims a combined fuel consumption of 5.5L/100km. Suzuki’s GL Navigator is on sale through June 30th. You can drive away in a manual for $16,490.

Mazda will launch the new Mazda 2 in the latter half of 2014. However, the model currently in production is an excellent seller in the city car market, and our sample of teens have their theories on the reason.

“To be honest I just like basic, so that’s good enough for me,” Luke stated.

He was content with the simple sound system and said it helped minimize distractions but he still had reservations.

“Bit small for me but it’s a good layout, I’ll give it that,” the man stated.

The Maxx Sport has four speakers and a CD player with MP3 playback, but you’ll have to pony additional cash for the standard Bluetooth in addition to the $17,990 price tag for the manual model. However, it comes with the second-highest warranty on our list, three years of unlimited kilometer coverage. Also, metallic paint isn’t anymore.

The two have cruise control and a movable boot floor that can be adjusted. It is the most powerful engine we have tested with the 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and is the most thirsty with the claimed 6.8L/100km. Its sporty features include fog lights and alloy wheels.

As anticipated, the unusual Fiat 500 divided opinions on the driver training track. Our dad’s group was those with the most views.

Cameron was enthralled by the design: “Very interesting design,” Cameron commented.

Steve was skeptical and worried about visibility if you did not utilize mirrors. “A lot of blind spots, when you look out there’s serious blind spots,” Steve told me.

However, there was a positive to Steve: “For it’s size there’s a lot of room in here.”