Since 1972, the Honda Civic has been globally cherished for its style and substance. A chart-topper, it’s lauded for fuel efficiency, safety, and performance. The latest 2022 Civic generation offers buyers a choice between a 2.0L engine and a turbocharged 1.5L engine. The coupe and hatchback rev with the turbocharged power, delivering an exhilarating drive.

Beyond the Civic’s impressive performance is the dedication to keeping your family members safe on every trip. Through the ASEAN NCAP ( New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asia) crash tests, The Honda Civic has secured a 5-star rating under the Assessment 2021-2025 Protocol.

Honda Civic Overall Safety Assessment

Honda Civic Honda Civic has earned a 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating with an overall score of 83.47 out of 100 (equivalent to 103.39 out of 120 total). This result is the result of thorough testing, which included the side and frontal impact tests and evaluating security features.

The most recent model scored remarkable results: 29.28 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), 46.72 out of 51 for Child Occupant Protection (COP), 19.07 out of 21 for Safety Assist Technologies (SATs) as well as 8.32 from 16 Motorcyclist Safety (MS).

When it comes to protecting children in the car In terms of protecting children, the Civic dropped a few points because of the installation of child seats, vehicle-based assessment, and presence detection. The Civic scored an aggregate rating of 46.72 on 51 of.

In ASEAN markets such as Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia In ASEAN markets like Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore, the Civic is equipped with standard airbags and passive safety systems, as well as an extensive Honda Sensing suite. The Honda Sensing suite is Honda’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which includes features like an autonomous emergency brake, lane departure alert lan,e keep assist monitors of attention to the driver and an automated high beam.

The Civic was also very successful in the safety assist section and scored 19.07 on 21. It was impressive that it received 100% marks across all of the driver assist systems but with a slight drop because of the seat belt warning, which is either standard or optional, based on availability.

As per ASEAN NCAP’s current assessment procedure, the safety of motorcyclists is a factor. In this regard, the Civic’s performance was the car fall and scored 8.32 out of 16 points. A lack of rearview cameras had an impact on the score.

But it is worth noting that the Civic was awarded top marks for auto high beams as well as pedestrian protection and the AEB system’s ability to detect motorcycles. When you consider the importance of each one of the categories and its importance, this Honda Civic achieved an overall score of 83.47, which earned it a deserved 5-star safety rating.

Honda Civic Safety Features

Honda Civic The Honda Civic comes equipped with the following security features:

Electronic Stability Control Aids in maintaining car control even in difficult driving conditions.

Anti-lock brake technology (ABS) Helps prevent wheels from locking when braking hard.

Vehicle Stability Assist Helps improve stability during sudden maneuvers.

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors Secure attachment for child seats.

Seatbelt Warning System Notifies the driver or passenger in the event that the seatbelt isn’t used.

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Informs the driver when one of the tires is underinflated.

Multi-angle Rearview Camera It provides a clear view of the area behind the vehicle to aid in reverse.

Honda Civic Honda Civic has earned a highly coveted five-star rating for safety from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States, marking the highest possible safety rating. This award confirms the Civic’s position as the most secure car currently available.

In addition, the Civic has a highly rated 5-star safety score by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The IIHS is a non-profit organization committed to conducting thorough crash tests and assessing the safety of vehicles; it gave the Civic the highest rating for all its complete assessments, including the forward offset test, the side impact, and the roof test for strength.

The Honda Civic’s high safety rating is due to its sturdy car’s chassis as well as its body. It also comes with an array of the most advanced safety features, including VSA and ABS, that are designed to avoid accidents and protect occupants in the case of an accident.

Overall, it is clear that the Honda Civic stands out as one of the most secure automobiles available. The 5-star safety rating at both NHTSA and IIHS highlights its impressive safety record and makes it a great choice for those who value safety.

What’s your Global NCAP rating of the Honda Civic?

Honda Civic The Honda Civic has not been tested by Global NCAP yet but has secured a 5-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests.

What are the safety features of the Honda Civic? Honda Civic?

Premium airbags, tire-pressure monitor (TPMS) veh,icle stability assistance (VSA), ISOFIX anchors, and a seatbelt alarm system are all standard safety features on the Honda Civic. Honda Civic.

Do you think it’s beneficial to purchase a second-hand Honda Civic in India?

Honda Civic The Honda Civic is known for its all-around performance and powerful engine and is maintained for a minimal cost. Thus, buying a second-hand Honda Civic can be great for those who are looking to buy a car from India.