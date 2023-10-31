Is your auto dealer website ADA-compliant?

Websites and apps are considered extensions of physical stores, restaurants, and shops. Dealerships with a physical location may require an ADA-compliant website.

It is your duty as a business owner to ensure that your dealer and dealer website comply with ADA. You should ensure that everyone can access the same services. Please continue reading to learn more about the ADA compliance website and how it applies to your dealership.

What is the ADA?

The Americans with Disabilities Act is a civil rights law passed in 1990. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) prohibits discrimination in public places against people who have disabilities. Click here for more information.

It would be best if you also kept in mind the fact that the ADA is not the only act that covers disability. You may have to follow the laws of each state.

Who must comply with the ADA?

According to the ADA, an employer is someone who employs 15 or more full-time workers for at least 20 calendar weeks per year. You may not be required to comply if your dealership employs less than 14 employees. You may want to consult a lawyer to confirm.

What is ADA compliance for websites?

The Supreme Court denied Domino’s petition on October 7, 2019. Guillermo Robles sued Domino’s because he was blind and couldn’t order food using the mobile app or website of Domino’s. According to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, the Americans with Disabilities Act applies not only to restaurants and stores but also websites and mobile apps. The decision changed the landscape for many retailers and the accessibility of websites.

What does this mean for your website? You may not need to comply with ADA law if you have a small independent dealership. For larger dealerships or franchise dealerships, you will need an ADA-compliant site.

What does an ADA-compliant site look like?

There are no specific ADA rules for web content as of yet, but courts, lawyers, and other professionals often refer to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0. WCAG 2.0 is divided into different levels with different requirements. This is a list of all the levels of WCAG 2.0.

How do I make my website accessible?

You can make your website accessible to all by making a few small changes. You can make some of these changes immediately. You can, for example, add alternative text to your images. This allows screen readers to “read” the idea or to have a reader read it out loud to them. Use colors that are easy for screen readers to distinguish and read on your website. You should turn off AutoPlay for audio or video. This can cause epilepsy and be frustrating to users with cognitive disabilities.

These are all good steps, but they will not guarantee ADA compliance.

Can AutoJini provide me with an ADA-compliant site?

AutoJini provides plugins and programming to make your website ADA-compliant.

Keyboard Navigation Optimization- People with certain disabilities are unable to use a mouse and use their keyboards to browse the internet.

Screen Reader Compatibility – This will make your website accessible to those with visual impairments or blindness.

Built-in dictionary- People with brain strokes and cognitive impairments might not be able to understand certain expressions.

Disable blinking or flashing animations- Flashing banners may cause seizures in people with epilepsy.

Web Content Adjustment – Accessibility for people with color blindness, visual impairments, etc. Change font size, color, and contrast, increase spacing, etc.