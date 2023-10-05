Maruti Ignis vs Maruti Swift Comparison – Price, Features & Specifications

When it comes to the Indian automotive industry, the best hatchbacks have a stranglehold on sales figures that sedans or SUVs can’t keep up with. Maruti Suzuki is not only the go-to carmaker in India, but its lineup of cars usually features a few hatchbacks for the Indian buyer to choose from.

Two of these hatchbacks include the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Swift; while it might be simple to create an apples-to-apples comparison between them, they are the same as cat and dog. In that regard, this is a thorough Maruti Ignis vs. Maruti Swift comparison that will allow you to make a better comparison between the two hatchbacks.

Maruti Ignis and Maruti Swift: Price and Variant Levels

Its Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at an ex-showroom cost of Rs5.99 lakhs. It is priced at Rs15,000 more than the Ignis. Both models cost more than 9 lakh for top-end models. The demand for automatic gearboxes is currently increasing, and the trend is not any different for hatchbacks.

The Ignis costs nearly $60,000 less than the most affordable automatic version, compared to Swift; still, it’s fair to say that considering the amount of fun the Swift manual and how much fun it is, why choose an automatic?

Maruti Ignis and Maruti Swift: Performance and Engine Options

With regards to the Maruti Swift and the Maruti Ignis or Maruti Swift engine difference, one could be forgiven in thinking that there was not any difference between them because both run on 1.2-litre engines. But the similarities stop there.

The Swift has the benefit of a DualJet motor, and the Ignis is powered by a VVT that produces 88.5 BHP and 82 BHP. Both make a similar amount of torque. However, they operate in a completely different way. The Ignis is the more enjoyable to drive and driver-oriented car, thanks to its sturdy chassis, better than capable of keeping up with the speed-hoppy motor.

Swift Swift is the quieter vehicle of the two, and it can do its work without a hassle. If you decide to go for it to the limit, the Swift is an enjoyable hatch, given its tiny size, but it’s not like it’s as elegant or precise as the Ignis.

Maruti Ignis vs Maruti Swift: Design and Dimensions

The Maruti Ignis has an appealing and youthful style, which sets it apart from other models. Its sleek SUV-inspired styling has sharp and striking lines, creating an upscale yet rugged design. Its front-facing grille featuring chrome accents and elegant headlamps adds a dash of elegance to its design. The Ignis offers a variety of vibrant colors which allow customers to express their style.

However Maruti Swift is on the other hand, Maruti Swift is known for its athletic and dynamic style. With its imposing face grille as well as sharp lines of character, The Swift has a more aerodynamic and muscular appearance. The low-slung stance and the sloping roofline add to its athletic build. Swift’s styling has evolved throughout the years, but it has maintained its status as a classic within the hatchback segment.

Maruti Ignis vs. Maruti Swift: Interiors and Features

Like the exterior, The Swift is also the more spacious of the two interiors as well. Surprisingly, the Ignis’s boot is only 8 percent smaller in size than the Swift’s. This makes both vehicles suitable for carrying the weight to take a road trip for a weekend.

While the Ignis is more contemporary in its dashboard, it’s congested, and having five adults can make a beautiful interior look dated due to its size. Both hatchbacks come with similar packages in terms of features, and a majority of all bells and whistles are available to buyers of both vehicles.

Maruti Ignis vs Swift: Safety

It is worth noting that the Swift, along with the Ignis, both come with laudable protection features. The Swift is equipped with two airbags in the front, ABS with EBD, seat belt pre-tensioners, and ISOFIX child anchors for seats. In addition, it comes with options like the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) as well as hill-hold control on higher trims.

However, On the other hand, the Ignis includes two airbags, ABS, ABS with EBD, as well as ISOFIX mounts to ensure child safety. The Ignis stands out with its distinctive “TECT” (Total Effective Control Technology) body, which provides an increased level of crash protection. It has a reverse parking sensor, which makes it suitable for use in urban areas. Both cars offer adequate levels of security. However, the Ignis’s body with TECT, along with its reverse parking sensor, provides it an edge in this test.

Our Verdict

While it’s possible to go wrong using either of these small hatchbacks, however, it’s the Swift is the most practical choice. In addition to being larger, it also offers more elegant motor and conducive road habits. Couple this with a lively driving style, and it’s a no-brainer.

The Ignis, on the contrary, is a more entertaining, easy-going drive that is well-suited for city driving. It’s smaller than the Swift, but that’s not a problem because it has its cute exterior and, arguably, better appearance. Whichever you decide to go with, you will have the durability and low maintenance cost Maruti Suzuki is known for.