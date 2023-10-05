MG Comet EV Review: Design, Features & Specifications

It’s easy to mistake the MG Comet as a mass-market EV. At first glance, it fulfills the criteria for that — small, economical, well-priced, feature-loaded, has a good service and dealership network, etc. But it’s not really a mass-market car. Not even close! MG Motor has identified a very small niche of customers for the Comet EV, and it fulfills very particular criteria. But despite a smaller customer base, the Comet EV still has a case to make, especially since there are two strong competitors in the same segment — the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3. So, how practical is the MG Comet EV? How is it to drive? And should you buy one over its rivals? We find out in our review.

MG Comet EV Exterior Design

Be it you like it or not, You can’t deny it. It’s impossible to summarize the Comet’s style. It’s polarizing and catches the eye. This Comet EV has a definitive tall-boy design that makes it look like a container that is on wheels. It also is a bit wacky. It has LED light bars at both ends and the backlit MG logo in the front, as well as fake fog lamps that are basically LED DRLs. However, while the lighting looks pretty nice, the taillight and headlight design (in my opinion) are not in line with the design that the Comet uses, and they impede the overall boxy appearance. It would have been ideal if the lights were squared off.

The boxy design is noticeable along the sides, and the whole layout appears like an array of various-sized rectangles. Because it is a three-door layout, MG has designed the doors to be wide, which aids in getting into the second row. They are heavy and shut with a soothing sound. Because the doors — and subsequently the windows on the front are quite big, the windows in the rear are quite small. Instead of small and awkward windows that are open, MG has given the Comet EV with high windows in the end. This design option, although impractical, provides an improved design from the exterior and creates a more spacious cabin inside. But, even though the windows and doors are big and the wheels are a bit tiny. They add style but at the expense of practicality.

MG Comet EV Interior Design and Comfort

Contrasting with the zany exterior inside, the interiors of Comet EV are well laid out. The majority of the elements are made of squares. It has rectangle-shaped AC vents, squared cupholders, cloth inserts on doors, and twin panels on the dashboard, which are in line with the style. The dashboard design is contemporary and attractive, too. It has glossy metals and chrome components that are well-fitted and appearance. Two 10.25-inch screens add to the appeal, making it appear like it’s an expensive vehicle. The interiors are finished with various shades of white and light grey, and given that the doors and seats are constructed of fabric and not leatherette, keeping them clean is likely difficult. However, the lighter shades provide the illusion of space despite their smaller dimensions.

There are a few clever and practical features as well. It has cups in front of air conditioning vents, which will keep your drinks cool during hot days. Door pockets can also be large and can be used to store things like umbrellas, water bottles, and more. There. But, there aren’t any closed storage spaces inside the cabin and not even an instrument panel. When all seats are in place, the boot space is not much; it could hold a few laptop bags at most. However, fold the seats back, and you’ll be able to open enough space to store a month’s worth of food items.

If you look at the exterior, it appears that you’d think that the Comet EV will be cramped inside. You’re incorrect! Four average-sized adults shouldn’t find it difficult to squeeze in enough room in the Comet EV. If you’re who is taller than 5 feet or 10 inches, The rear seats are short of knee space and support under the thigh. The seat location of the driver is uncomfortable for taller people because there are a lot of pedals close, and the seat cannot adjust its height, resulting in the reflection of the rear-facing mirror blocking the view. In addition, there’s plenty of legroom in the front seat, and anyone who is 6-foot-2 inches tall would be able to sit comfortably. If you’re four in a family and you’re looking to mix and match before the four of you are able to find a comfortable seat. The seats all have soft cushioning and, although there’s no cushioning, the comfort when driving when driving in the city is good enough.

MG Comet EV Technology and Infotainment

The first thing you will notice within Comet EV Comet EV are the two 10.25-inch screens, one for the infotainment system and another for the cluster of instruments. Both are high-resolution displays with sufficient brightness and are simple to use even in direct sunlight. The infotainment systems are outfitted with the latest wireless technology, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Comet EV comes with an MG Motor’s Connected Car Suite, which includes more than 55 car features that are connected. The biggest issue is the fact that this infotainment comes coupled with a pair of speakers, which isn’t the most pleasant sound.

The instrument cluster does not have any customizability and comes with a few features. It displays the speed reading on one side and other information such as the trip computer as well as battery stats on the side. In the center of the display is a simple image of the Comet EV to show when you’ve got your headlights on br, ake lights on, or turn indicators turned on. This display would have been more appropriate in the event that it was the case that Comet EV had ADAS features and could also display the lane markings or street hazards. But since that’s not the scenario, MG should’ve utilized this screen more effectively, maybe to incorporate some custom backgrounds or even navigational features to be displayed.