MG Comet EV: Top 5 Things That Make it a Great Commuter

MG Motor launched the Comet EV in India with a specific customer in mind: someone who already has a car stored in their garage but is looking to purchase a second car to use for daily usage. It is a must to be a good commuter, one that is comfortable to drive in the city, packs enough power for your commute to work, and is able to transport the (small) loved ones around or do quick grocery shopping. This is in a significant way. Here are the top five factors to make MG Comet EV a great daily commuter:

Tiny Dimensions

The MG Comet EV is under three meters in length and just more than 1.5 meters wide. This is a great size, even by hatchback standards! This is what makes the Comet EV the perfect car for driving in bumper-to-bumper traffic. With a circle of 4.2 meters, you’ll not have to worry about parking your car or going through the city’s narrow streets ever again.

Length 2,974 mm

Width (Excluding mirrors) 1,505 mm

Height 1,640 mm

Wheelbase 2.010 mm

Turning Radius 4.2 metres

Tech Features

The MG Comet EV gets two 10.25-inch screens, which are massive for a vehicle that’s its size. Although the instrument cluster display isn’t as effective, the infotainment system is more than enough to make up for it, thanks to the inclusion of Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment unit also receives voice commands, and it can be used to alter the settings of the car, such as regen levels and drive modes. With MG’s smartphone application, you can make use of your phone as a key to open your vehicle. You can also share your digital keys with anyone via the app. Alongside this awesome small technique, it is worth noting that it is also possible to share the keys with friends. MG Comet EV also packs more than 55 features that connect to your car. All of them come in handy on a daily basis.

Zippy Motor

Its MG Comet EV is powered by an electric 41 bhp motor that produces 110 Nm of torque in a single moment. Although these numbers may seem small, they’re better in actual driving conditions due to the application for Comet EV. Comet EV. The acceleration of up to 60 mph is quick, and the Comet is very smooth to drive through the urban setting. Speedy sprints through slow-moving traffic are easy, and the motor won’t leave you wanting more. There are three driving modes – Eco as well as Sports, City, and Eco. There is a noticeable distinction in performance in all ways; it’s the Eco mode that is adequate to get you through most urban commutes. Sports mode, on the other hand, can push this Comet EV up to triple speed.

Low Running Costs

If you’re stuck in crowded, bumper-to-bumper traffic in your compact SUV with turbochargers, it will begin to cause a hole in your wallet in minutes because of the energy consumption; this isn’t the case for EVs. When you start driving, there’s not any energy consumed except for the music system, air conditioning, and lighting. When it stops running, the regen gives a substantial amount of power to the battery. Additionally, is Comet EV is one of the most cost-effective EVs due to its small motor. And if charging it in your house, you could provide a cost of less than a buck per mile! Compare it with your compact SUV, and you can make the same commute that could normally cost more than Rs200 less than Rs20.

Premium Interior

While it may not be the most important aspect when it comes to buying a commuter car, we do believe it’s important because you’ll probably spend longer in this vehicle than the primary vehicle. The MG Comet EV offers the finest interiors of an electric hatchback vehicle in India. The majority of surfaces are well-finished, and all buttons and dials are of high quality. The two display options really enhance the quality of the interior. There aren’t any parts within the vehicle that appear cheap. The lighter-colored materials create a feeling of airiness, although they could become difficult to maintain.