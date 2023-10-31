Promote your auto dealer with these creative ideas to sell more cars

When everyone is trying to be different, it can be hard to come up with new car marketing ideas. Looking for new ideas to promote your Dealership? You’ve come to the right place! AutoJini offers you nine innovative ideas to promote your auto dealership.

Raffle or Giveaway

It is a classic promotion. It doesn’t matter if it is an iPad, computer, new car, tires, etc. People love freebies. This is a great way to gather customer information. Use an Inventory Gateway Page to collect customer information.

Get a Free Carwash with Service Booking

A free car wash will bring more customers into your service department. It is a good promotion for you and your customer because there is little risk involved. You may get a new customer if your customer is satisfied with the service.

Test Drive for Dogs

Many customers consider their dogs to be family members. Many people want to take their dogs along with them on a road trip. Show how much you value your customers by offering dog-friendly test drives or allowing them to bring their pets on designated days.

Kids’ Poster Contest

You probably have a waiting area if you run a service department. Most clients have to bring their children to their service appointments because they are so busy. Use this to your advantage by holding a poster contest for kids! You can draw your Dealership or create an advertisement for your business. Set up a table and provide some paper, crayons, and markers. Parents want to give their children fun activities, while kids love these contests. It will also look good on social media and your website to display entries and winners. This will help you to connect with your local customers.

Gift Cards Pre-loaded for Your Service Department

Your service department is one way to keep customers coming back. Consider offering a gift card that is pre-loaded for service appointments to customers who purchase a car at your Dealership. This is a great offer that will attract potential car buyers and create loyal customers.

Celebrate your Dealership’s anniversary

Host a party to celebrate your Dealership’s birthday. You can strengthen your community’s presence by commemorating the anniversary of your Dealership. This is a great way to include something in your emails, social media posts, and coupons.

Referral incentives

Word-of-mouth marketing can be very effective because people tend to trust their family and friends more than car dealers. Referral incentives can also help your word-of-mouth marketing, as they encourage previous customers to spread good news about your Dealership.

Prepaid Gas Cards

Gas prices can be a serious issue for people. Some people will drive to another town in order to save three cents on gas. When you offer prepaid gas cards along with your car purchase, you’ll really make a statement to your customers.

Gifts for Car Buyers in the December

It’s a great way to advertise your Dealership during the holidays. Gift ideas include coupons for your service department, prepaid gas cards, or restaurant gift cards. You can also give electronic devices, kitchen appliances, and electronic devices. You can make it even more exciting by wrapping your gifts individually and delivering them to customers after they buy a vehicle from your Dealership.

Which was your favorite? AutoJini has more ideas for unique automotive marketing.