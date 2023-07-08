Smokey nagata supra

Japan is among the most significant contributors to the development and growth in the field of motor vehicles. It’s the regular four-door cars which dominate the low-cost and jolly segment, the dangerously fast track-bred monsters that take on the Europeans, or the extravagant luxury of the range that’s as impressive as anything America could dream from the air, the Land of the Rising Sun has proven its driving sagacity throughout the many years. But the one segment that genuinely made people smile and disbelieve any rational thought was and remains – that of the JDM market.

It is believed that the Japanese street racing culture – created in the JDM explosion of the 1990s and ’90s – produced some of the most enthralling vehicles. One car that created a lasting impression was the Top Secret A80 Toyota Supra made by legendary performance car maker Kazuhiko Nagata, known as Smokey Nagata. One thing which makes this Supra distinctive is the under-hood components and the way Smokey tried to accomplish with the vehicle.

Let’s start with the first one: a twin-turbo V12 taken in the Toyota Century makes the bare blocks for the motor. Smokey then tweaked and played with it until it produced around 930 horsepower. However, the more remarkable number was the theoretical maximum speed of 222 mph. Smokey had invented the world’s most bizarre Supra. Before we go on to the second section, we’d like to break the story into smaller segments. We’ll start by revealing more details about the man who created the Supra.

Smokey Nagata – One Of The Underground Car Scene’s Very Best

Born on the 14th of January 1964, Smokey Nagata appeared likely to be a frequent visitor to performance automobiles from an early age, considering that their father of his was an engineer and an avid gearhead. As a teenager, Smokey slowly became infatuated with cars, and at the tender age of 16, he was able to purchase an automobile in the year 1970. Mitsubishi Galant.

After being kicked out of school for driving while underage, Smokey pursued his dream of becoming a high-performance car mechanic and a skilled race car driver. He began securing an opportunity at Toyota and was dismissed for working on his Celica in the evenings during his contracted hours. Then he said goodbye to Hokkaido, his home town Hokkaido and moved to Tokyo and spent the rest of his time working with Trust GReddy – an aftermarket parts dealer, which also had a racing program at the time.

As he grew in his career and kept educating himself with vital tuning tips and technical knowledge, Smokey would spend much of his spare time racing on the track or enhancing his driving skills in the forests and hills around Tokyo. Smokey earned himself the reputation of performing massive burnouts to impress the crowd everywhere he went. This is the reason why the name ‘Smokey’ originated. The future was looking bright for the aspiring musician, but it was then that he wanted to have to take a more significant piece part of it.

Top Secret Supra – The Wildest Stallion To Emerge From Smokey’s Stable

Smokey’s next move of power was to establish his brand. This is now the renowned top-quality engineering service “Top Secret. After the company was established, Smokey harbored rich dreams of turning it into a tuning machine that could compete against the top of what Japan could offer, and it’s safe to say that he’s achieved it.

The most well-known automobiles created by Smokey were reworked and reinvented from 1993 to 1998. Toyota Supra A80 (Fourth-Generation). Smokey had a dream to make the most bizarre Supra around and, as it turned out, Toyota debuted its very first V12 engine simultaneously in the 276 horsepower Century. Look at the story of JDM’s soft, luxurious massive to learn more about the fantastic Japanese alternative to Rolls-Royce.

Smokey got hold of one of the engines, swapped the Supra’s existing 3.0-liter inline-six engine with it, and began to weave his wand. Its 5.0-liter V12 had a pair of turbos and internals forged by hand, delivering around 1 003 horsepower and 745 pounds of torque to both rear axles. When it was finished, Top Secret Supra was flown to Italy to be tested. It ran an ultra-fast lap around Nardo Test Track. Nardo Test Track, reaching 222.6 mph before completing it at 7300rpm. This means that this small metallic Japanese sports car could beat the speed of a McLaren P1 GTR.

Smokey determined that the car required some more work. It was fitted with two HKS GT2835 ball-bearing turbochargers which could deliver incredible power throughout the entire rpm range. He also added a wet nitrous system when he was concerned that the Supra’s top end could rise. Smokey did what anyone would do at the moment, and he tuned the car using the two HKS F-Con V Pro standalone ECUs. Finally, a dyno-run was arranged, where the Supra still produced 930 hp, which is a respectable figure—Seven hundred forty-five pounds of torque via the manual gearbox that has six speeds.

The Supra also came with customized aero parts, notably Top Secret’s Super G Force kit. It was installed on top of Aragosta’s harmony drive suspension that connects to the Roberuta Cup kit, allowing the vehicle to raise or lower itself by three inches at a time.

However, before putting the V12 engine into the Supra, Smokey’s first issue was finding an opportunity to get Top Secret on the map. Smokey needed to think of an innovative PR strategy that would create a massive splash in the ocean of cars, and despite the increasing popularity of his name Smokey was aware that he had to come up with something impressive if he wanted people to think of his brand as having actual performance and thrilling excitement. As always, Smokey had the perfect idea.

One Night On The A1 – Smokey’s Legendary 200 MPH Attempt

Smokey decided to bring his Top Secret Supra over to Britain in the days when it had the first 3.0-liter inline-six engine. He would then attempt to achieve something as risky as it was unattainable to break the 200 mph limit on a road that is not a public one. In particular, he wanted to achieve this feat using the A1 stretch of asphalt in the Midlands. He chose this route due to its mix of large expanses of road and little bends. It also was relatively quiet, minimizing the risk to him and other road users.

As the night was at its apex, and the rest of Britain was sleeping, Smokey Nagata pulled onto the side of two lanes on the A1 highway and rehearsed for something anyone, even the boldest gearhead, would never think of, mainly because the road was flooded rain.

When he began his signature burnout and gained some traction on his tires, he slammed your right foot into the ground as far as possible while letting his Top Secret Supra sing the tune of its inhabitants. He had to make numerous attempts to reach the 200 mph mark due to a combination of circumstances and the fact that the car was a bit unstable, almost completely blowing off its hood at the time.