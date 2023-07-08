What causes car battery to die

Modern car batteries are designed to help start your vehicle or car to run all electronics and maintain the memory of your car’s computer. However, over time batteries will eventually get depleted, and sometimes, they’re way ahead of their due date. These are the leading causes of why your car battery dies or continues to die and how you can make the most of it.

If your battery is dying when you're driving, there could be a problem with your vehicle's electrical components and the charging mechanism. You likely need to visit your mechanic to check your battery and the connections.

Why Your Car Battery Keeps Dying

As car batteries age with time, high temperatures, and extreme cold, the excessive use of car accessories (after-market equipment) and other mechanical issues can cut down the lifespan of even the most durable battery. Learn How Your Battery Functions to discover why batteries degrade over time. The primary reasons that batteries die are:

Lights that are left in place. That can be your car’s headlights or dome light, a light in your glove box, or the morning in the trunk. Even the vanity mirror lights could drain batteries if they are left on overnight.

Parasitic drawing. Your car battery will drain over time due to audio components (subwoofers) and phone chargers, and everything else you plug into car outlets that draw power from your battery even after the vehicle is shut off. Other power drains include lighting fixtures in the interior and below the car.

Connectors that are loose or corroded. A loose connection could damage the battery or drain it. Make sure to check your battery cables regularly for signs of corrosion. If you notice any, wash it away to ensure a secure connection.

A lot of temperatures as well as cold. It seems like batteries fail most often during the winter months. When you attempt a start, the battery won’t start the engine. However, it’s not just cold that kills the majority of batteries. Hot summer months can deteriorate your battery. You then notice you aren’t getting enough power during the winter. To prevent damage to the battery due to the heat, place your car in garages or under shelter during the summer heat.

The alternator is having issues. Once your car runs, the alternator assists it to keep its charge. If the alternator is malfunctioning or the belt of the alternator is not working, it may not be able to charge the battery.

Short excursions or leaving your car unattended for a prolonged period. Too many quick tours (less than 15 mins) can cause battery degradation. Furthermore, letting your car remain idle for too long without getting started (weeks or months) could cause problems.

Age. Batteries don’t last forever. The frequency at which you begin your vehicle, how long you drive, the condition of your alternator, the temperature and climate of your area, and much more could affect the life span that your battery will last.

How to Prevent Your Battery From Draining and What Causes It

The lifespan of your vehicle’s battery is contingent on the location you live in, how much you travel, and much more. If your car requires an upgrade to its battery, Les Schwab is here to assist in providing batteries for everything you use. Here are some tips to keep your battery charged.

Unplug Extra Equipment: Known as a parasitic draw, your battery can drain from components of your stereo and phone chargers that work after the car has been turned off. Be attentive to the presence of light bulbs for the trunk, lights for the glovebox, and interior lights that are not dimmed.

Drive for 15 minutes: At least once each week, you can go for a quick drive. If your alternator is functioning correctly, it will aid in maintaining the battery’s charge.

Ensure you don’t keep your headlights on: Turn the switch to the “off” position, even if the lights shut off by themselves.

Avoid deep charging: Don’t leave the lights on or the music playing when the car is off. This could lead to an unresponsive battery.

Close and Clean Battery Connectors If your batteries’ terminals have become damaged or loose, they could cause damage or drain to the battery. This could cause your vehicle to stop. If you discover corrosion, it’s simple to remove it using a stiff-bristle toothbrush (an old toothbrush is ideal) and a mix consisting of 1 part baking soda and three parts of water. The corrosion will disappear with a bit of elbow grease and a little elbow grease. Ensure not to spill any baking soda/water mix within your battery or any other part of your vehicle or engine.

What to Do When Your Battery Dies

Batteries that die are commonplace to every person. It can be a hassle, especially if you’re in a hurry to get to work. A Jumper Cable or an A-Z could bring you back to life. We’ve created an instructional jump-start video tutorial to help you get your car or truck going.

