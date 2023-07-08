Why is my car ac running but not cooling

For many reasons, your car’s air conditioner may not be blowing cold air. Recharging your vehicle’s AC refrigerant or repairing leaks in the refrigerant can resolve the issue. Still, more complicated repairs to the electrical climate control or a loose compressor clutch might be required to get your AC back to maximum effectiveness.

Due to the location of the lines and hoses situated, The air conditioning system inside your vehicle could be complicated. The refrigerant is heated and compressed by the car’s air conditioning system before expanding and shrinking into a liquid. This results in it losing the heat fast. To reach the desired temperature, you must repeatedly repeat the process, which takes heat away from the vehicle’s interior.

Today, we’ll look at the most frequent and probable causes for your car’s air conditioner not running cold air.

It appears that the AC system is not fully charged and requires a recharge

The need for a recharge is the main reason that a car’s AC does not get sufficiently cold. It is possible to recharge your refrigerant on your own. However, it’s easier to save time and ensure the work is completed correctly if you book an appointment with a trustworthy local auto repair shop.

A leak of refrigerant is a problem within the AC system

A refrigerant leak is another reason your car’s air conditioner isn’t producing cold air. The refrigerant in your system is added to the air conditioner to ensure everything is operating correctly. When your car is running, it will be able to maintain the pressure of the refrigeration system very high, often higher than 15 bars.

The pressure and a certain amount of refrigerant are essential for an AC system to operate efficiently. In the event of a problem within the AC system, the pressure will slowly drop until it ceases altogether.

Failing Cabin Filter

The air that flows through the car’s air conditioning system is cleansed via a cabin purifier. The filter could eventually become blocked because it collects all particles and pollutants introduced into the area of use. Furthermore, a clogged cabin air filter reduces the cooling efficiency of an air conditioning unit. It is recommended to check and change your cabin’s air filters.

An air conditioning control unit that is malfunctioning

Another common reason why the AC isn’t blasting cold air is due to a malfunctioning control unit. If the control unit is not working correctly, it may send the actuator for the blend door an incorrect signal, leading it to blast hot air instead of cool air.

Infected AC condenser

Heat is transferred from the cooling system inside the vehicle via the condenser. It is located in the rear of the car. The AC condenser will usually be found just near the radiator, which puts it in an area in which it is vulnerable to being damaged by flying stones or other objects. It is typical for the AC condenser to leak refrigerant, which causes the refrigerant fluid to leak out.

A Faulty AC Pressure Switch

The car’s AC could not produce cold air to a defective AC pressurization switch. The high-pressure and low-pressure portion of the is controlled through the two AC pressure switches inside your vehicle to ensure safety. To protect yourself for safety, the AC compressor won’t be able to cool if the pressure is too high.

The AC compressor can also cease working if pressure is low. The AC system will not function even if this AC pressure is defective since it could send faulty signals to the compressor to stop working even though it isn’t.

Afflicted AC clutch for the compressor

Within the air compressor, specific automobile compressors have the clutch. When you switch to the cooling, the clutch links the air compressor with the pulley that runs on the serpentine belt. In turn, by causing the AC compressor to spin, it ensures that it can turn on the AC system energized.

The AC compressor might not even start if this clutch is worn. In many AC compressors, the clutch can be replaced, or you could remove the shims and enable the grip to function more effectively.

Find out more: Understanding the clutch of an AC compressor.

A malfunctioning AC compressor

It is not just possible for the AC clutch for the compressor to fail. However, the compressor may also fail, causing the vehicle’s AC not to blast cold air. FFor the air conditioner to work correctly, the compressor must supply refrigerant to the entire system. The AC system can blow hot air if your pump fails and stops working completely.

Metallic pieces could be everywhere if the AC compressor is not working correctly. Consequently, you will often need to flush your entire AC system after.

Condenser fan damaged

A malfunctioning condenser fan could be the cause of your car’s AC isn’t moving cold air. To ensure proper heat removal, the wind must pass across the condenser. This requires a fan, which can work without currents at a slower speed. The AC system operating at lower speeds may cause problems if the fan fails. It could be a problem with the condenser motor if you notice that your AC is running at a higher rate. However, it is not running at a lower speed.

Why is my AC running, but it’s not blowing cold air into my vehicle?

Leaks or problems with the compressor are two of the most frequent causes of failures in air cooling. If your AC is blowing cool but not chilled air, then your problem could be due to a blocked filter, a problem with the more fantastic fan or radiator, or it could mean that the AC requires a recharge.

Why my air conditioner is blowing, but it’s not cold?

The refrigerant could be why the central air conditioner’s unable to circulate cool air. The system could be running low on refrigerant and may require additional replenishment. The most probable cause is a leak. Cause for this. However, a leak will not just stop an air conditioner from cooling efficiently. It may cause additional issues within the vehicle.

What happens when a car AC compressor still operates but is not cooling?

There might be an obstruction inside the tube for the orifice (located in the high-pressure pipe between the condenser at the front of the radiator and the evaporator at the back). If the refrigeration circuit appears to be working (refrigerant within the system is running, the compressor is running, and building pressure),, there’s still no cooling.

What are the causes that cause AC coils to fail?

Condensation pan corrosion or a blocked drain line are two of the most frequent causes of leaks in the evaporator coil. Numerous factors could obstruct drainage lines, such as insects and mold, debris, and insects, and leave the water that flows off the condensation coil without a place to go.